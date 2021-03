Norway’s Odfjell Drilling has been awarded a contract with Lundin Energy Norway for the use of 2010-built semi-submersible rig Deepsea Stavanger .

The final contract has been signed following on from a letter of intent awarded in January, however the duration of the contract has been changed to three firm wells with an additional six optional wells.

The firm scope of the contract, which is due to start in the third quarter, is worth around $33m.