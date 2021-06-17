Offshore rig workers strike avoided in Norway

There will be no strike on the Norwegian shelf as the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association and the three unions, Industri Energi, SAFE and DSO, agreed to the wage settlement for employees on the floating offshore oil drilling rigs.

Following national mediation in Stavanger on Wednesday morning, the parties reached an agreement. Unions have said that more than 1,000 offshore rig workers would go on strike initially if these negotiations failed.

“We are pleased that through mediation we have achieved a significantly improved result that ensures the purchasing power of the employees on floating rigs and in platform drilling on fixed installations,” said Frode Alfheim, union leader of Industri Energi.

The deal entails a general supplement of 2.7%, with a minimum of NOK24,500 including holiday pay. In addition, the night supplement will be increased to NOK90 per hour, and the holiday allowance to NOK 2,110 per day, Industri Energi said on Thursday. The agreement is effective from this month.

The floating rig agreement covers over 8,200 union members who work for companies such as Maersk Drilling, Transocean, Odfjell Drilling, Seadrill, Dolphin Drilling, Valaris and Saipem.

Only the wage adjustment was negotiated this year. This is in contrast to the main settlement, where all the provisions in the collective agreements are negotiated.