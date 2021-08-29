AmericasOffshore

Pemex use of nitrogen to restore output at Ku-Maloob-Zaap could prove problematic

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarAugust 30, 2021
After a fire on August 22 that knocked out production at its E-Ku-A2 offshore platform, Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) is reportedly injecting nitrogen into the oil wells to resume output. According to a report from Bloomberg, the company has been working to restore full production today, and has turned to nitrogen as a solution to push oil out of the wells in the absence of natural gas, also offline due to the fire.

Unlike natural gas, nitrogen can spread oil into pockets within the reservoir, causing long-term issues with exploration.

The fire, which killed at least five people and injured six others, shut down production of 421,000 barrels per day, about 25% of Mexico’s total production.

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

