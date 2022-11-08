Peter Levesque: Ports supremo turned spy thriller writer

A wave of gruesome executions in Shanghai cripples a top secret CIA operation in China and points to an informant who has been selling secrets in Hong Kong. Two American agents are deployed, the stage set for a riveting international spy thriller penned by well-known port executive, Peter Levesque.

Levesque, who spent more than 25 years years in Hong Kong before returning to the US at the start of the pandemic, originally intended his new book, Two if by Sea, to be a business book about the issues surrounding supply chain security in the United States after the September 11 attacks.

"Many years later," he tells Maritime CEO, "it occurred to me that I could highlight America's supply chain security issues as part of a broader fictional story that would make it much more tangible to the reader." In 2018 a former CIA agent living in Hong Kong was arrested for selling secrets to China, a story Levesque found fascinating and provided a plot genesis for his foray into fiction.



“I wanted to shed light on the complexity and enormity of our industry, without causing the reader to become lost in the technical aspects of the business. Telling a story was a much better way to make it work as opposed to a business book with lots of facts and figures,” Levesque says.

The American started writing Two if by Sea in 2019 and then left it alone several times over the following three years.

When covid hit Levesque hired a professional editor, working on the book chapter by chapter for about five months.

“It gave the process the kind of discipline I needed to get to the finish line,” Levesque recounts.

This is Levesque’s first work of fiction, and follows on from his 2011-published tome, The Shipping Point: The Rise of China and the Future of Retail Supply Chain Management.

Up next, is a spy sequel to Two if By Sea called Edgartown, located on Martha’s Vineyard, a small island off of Massachusetts. The story revolves around China’s quest for American grade micro-chip technology.

