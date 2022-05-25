EuropeOffshore

Petrofac secures more work off Mauritania and Senegal

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 25, 2022
Offshore engineering specialist Petrofac has secured a new contract from BP to provide offshore operations services for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project in Mauritania and Senegal.

The deal follows a contract from last May to develop operational procedures for the GTA. Petrofac said the contract was awarded following a competitive tender, but it did not disclose its value.

The new scope of work covers the provision of specialist personnel, plant and equipment to support offshore operations at the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) hub.

The Tortue/Ahmeyim gas field, with an estimated resource of 15tr cubic feet of gas, is located offshore on the border between Mauritania and Senegal. The field is set to produce around 2.5m tonnes of LNG per year for export to global markets as well as supply gas to Senegal and Mauritania.

