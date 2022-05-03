PGS awarded contract off Cyprus

Norwegian offshore seismic acquisition specialist PGS has secured a wide azimuth 3D acquisition contract with an unnamed cliet offshore Cyprus.

The Oslo-listed firm said the mobilisation is scheduled to start in mid-June and the acquisition is expected to be completed by mid-August.

“The Eastern Mediterranean is a prolific gas region, and a well-known area to PGS. With our Ramform acquisition platform and GeoStreamer technology, we will provide the client with high quality data,” said president and CEO of PGS, Rune Olav Pedersen.

The contract was included in the booked position disclosed in the first quarter 2022 presentation and follows on last week’s announcement of new contracts with Equinor under a multi-year frame deal.