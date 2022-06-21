PGS awarded new contract off West Africa

Norwegian offshore seismic acquisition specialist PGS has won a significant contract from an unnamed international oil company for several 4D surveys offshore West Africa.

The surveys are scheduled to commence in early November 2022 and are expected to complete in early May 2023.

The Oslo-listed firm said the project will secure utilisation for the 1999-built Ramform Vanguard .

Last December, PGS bagged another deal for a 3D survey in West Africa. The project was scheduled to be completed by mid-March this year.