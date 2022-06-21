EuropeOffshore

PGS awarded new contract off West Africa

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 21, 2022
0 2 Less than a minute
PGS

Norwegian offshore seismic acquisition specialist PGS has won a significant contract from an unnamed international oil company for several 4D surveys offshore West Africa. 

The surveys are scheduled to commence in early November 2022 and are expected to complete in early May 2023.

The Oslo-listed firm said the project will secure utilisation for the 1999-built Ramform Vanguard.

Last December, PGS bagged another deal for a 3D survey in West Africa. The project was scheduled to be completed by mid-March this year.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 21, 2022
0 2 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button