Philippine Coast Guard to pursue criminal case against AM Nomikos

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has said it will continue to pursue charges against the owner and crew of Vienna Wood N[/my] even as they entered into a settlement with the families of the crew and passengers of the fishing vessel they collided with in June.

14 crew from the fishing boat died after it sank on June 27.

The PCG filed a complaint for reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide and damage to property against Greece’s Nomikos Transworld Maritime, which owns and operates Vienna Wood N, and seven officers and crewmembers of the bulk carrier.