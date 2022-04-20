Port of Thorsminde selected as base for Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm

German utility RWE has selected Port of Thorsminde as the operation and maintenance base for its planned Thor offshore wind farm, located off the Danish west coast, some 22 km from the port. Both companies have signed a corresponding letter of intent to support the arrangement.

RWE said the Danish port offers both the shortest sea and fastest air routes to its future wind farm. It is expected that the new service station will be fully operational from 2026 onwards. The move should create up to 60 permanent jobs in the long run, including technicians, engineers, nautical personnel, as well as crew for the service vessels.

The Essen-headquartered firm added that it would use part of the port during the construction of the wind farm. It is anticipated that the project’s first survey work will be carried out from the port, smaller components will be shipped out, and construction crews will be transported to their offshore workplace. As a result, a base at Thorsminde should be established by spring next year.

With a planned capacity of 1,000 MW, Thor will be Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm to date. Once fully operational, which is planned to be no later than 2027, Thor would be capable of producing enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of more than 1m Danish households. In addition to this wind farm project, RWE is also involved in the 207 MW Rødsand 2 offshore wind farm, which is located south of the Danish island of Loll and has been in operation since 2010.