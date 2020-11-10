Proman Stena Bulk orders additional methanol-powered tanker

Proman Stena Bulk, a joint venture formed last year between Proman Shipping and Stena Bulk, has finalised an agreement to build an additional methanol-powered tanker at China’s Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI).

The 49,900 dwt methanol-powered Stena Prosperous will join its sister vessels Stena ProPatria and Stena ProMare, currently under construction at GSl, in the Proman Stena fleet in the second quarter of 2022. Each vessel will use 12,500 tonnes per annum of methanol as a marine fuel.

The company said the new vessels demonstrate a long-term commitment to methanol as a marine fuel for both Proman Shipping and Stena Bulk.

“In Stena Bulk we are very satisfied with the development of our Joint Venture with Proman Shipping, adding one more vessel into our joint venture. We see the strength in our joint commitment leading to new and exciting opportunities for us. It is in Stena Bulk´s objectives to contribute to making the shipping industry more sustainable. This joint venture is taking us in that direction with a partner whom we share many values that we believe will develop the shipping industry with new features driving improved performance and efficiency,” said Erik Hanell, president and CEO of Stena Bulk.

“In making Stena Prosperous available to the general market for the transportation of chemicals, we seek to encourage other producers to gain experience with these innovative methanol-powered vessels and to benefit from the significant reduction in emissions that operating these vessels will deliver,” said David Cassidy, chief executive of Proman.