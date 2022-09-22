AmericasEuropeOffshore

Prosafe awarded $33m US Gulf flotel deal

September 22, 2022
Prosafe

Semisub accommodation vessel owner Prosafe has secured more work for its flotel Safe Safe Concordia.

The 2005-built unit has been booked by an undisclosed client to provide accommodation and construction support in the US Gulf of Mexico. 

The contract is expected to start in the second or third quarter of 2023 and last for about one year. The award is subject to a final contract and is worth approximately $33m, the Oslo-listed company said.

Safe Concordia is currently working for BP, providing gangway-connected operations at the Cassia C platform offshore Trinidad.

