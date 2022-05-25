Prosafe firms up $126m flotel deal with Petrobras

Semisub accommodation vessel owner Prosafe has been awarded a contract by Petrobras for the provision of the 2019-built flotel Safe Eurus offshore Brazil.

The contract, worth around $126m, has a firm period commitment of four years, with commencement set for end-March 2023. The deal follows a successful tender that was subject to a formal process during which other bidders could appeal.

“This award from Petrobras for the Safe Eurus comes in close succession to that recently announced for the Safe Notos. Ensuring high vessel utilisation for Prosafe in Brazil creates a robust platform to expand the regional fleet when opportunities materialise through the global agreement reached with Cosco Shipping for the Safe Nova and Safe Vega,” said Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO of Prosafe.