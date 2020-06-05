Home Sector Environment ‘Put a price on carbon to make it profitable to order a zero emission vessel by 2030’: Lasse Kristoffersen June 5th, 2020 Sam Chambers Environment, Europe

Members of the Getting to Zero Coalition made the case for a carbon tax on shipping at a high-level webinar convened by the World Economic Forum yesterday.

The Geneva-based forum is a strong supporter of shipping’s Getting to Zero Coalition, a collective determined to lead the industry’s decarbonisation drive.

In a widely read blog post last month, the forum noted: “Governments are at a crossroads. They have a historic opportunity for a Great Transformation, by building back better from the current crisis and steering the world in a more sustainable direction. The ambition of the Getting to Zero Coalition resolutely supports this vision: to have commercially viable [zero emission vessels] operating along deep sea trade routes by 2030, supported by the necessary infrastructure for scalable zero-carbon energy sources including production, distribution, storage and bunkering.”

This theme of public – private cooperation to hasten shipping’s decarbonisation proved the centre of the debate at yesterday’s virtual Ocean Dialogues session hosted by the forum, coming hours after it had emerged Germany is giving its shipping industry EUR1bn in green stimulus funding.

“We ask the International Maritime Organization to put a price on carbon to make it profitable to order a zero emission vessel by 2030,” said Lasse Kristoffersen, CEO of Torvald Klaveness, in one of the most high profile quotes from the the forum. “Local and regional regulation will not be helpful,” the Norwegian shipowner added.

“You need to have an active private-public sector dialogue about how to have the proper incentives for zero emission vessels at scale,” said Randy Chen, a director at Taiwanese container carrier Wan Hai Lines.

Otto Schacht, executive vice president for sea logistics at freight forwarding giant Kuehne+Nagel, was one of many calling for a carbon levy yesterday.

“We favour very much a carbon tax,” he said during the session looking at how green stimulus measures could help fuel the decarbonisation of shipping.

“Customers want a zero carbon supply chain already now,” Schacht pointed out.

