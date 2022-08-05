Quah Ley Hoon to step down at Singapore’s MPA 

Quah Ley Hoon will be stepping down as chief executive of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) next month after nearly four years at the helm.

Quah will leave on September 5 and will be replaced by Teo Eng Dih, who is currently deputy secretary for policy at the Ministry of Defence.

Teo will become designated chief executive on August 8, concurrent with his current position, before formally taking over in September. Prior to joining the Ministry of Defence, Teo was a special assistant to then-Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean and had served in various government agencies.

Quah was appointed designated CEO of MPA in November 2018 and assumed the position on January 1, 2019. She led MPA to complete the Tuas Port phase 1 reclamation in 2021 and was also instrumental in leading MPA to navigate the disruptions caused by the covid pandemic.

She worked with the Singapore Maritime Foundation to establish the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) with private sector partners in August 2021. For her contributions to the maritime sector, Quah was awarded the Medal of Commendation by the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) in May 2022, and also the Legion d’Honneur by the French Government in June 2022, for her work in keeping Singapore’s port and services open during covid, and enhancing maritime ties with France.

Before joining the MPA, she was the chief editor of state-owned MediaCorp’s Channel News Asia and had also served in leadership positions in the public service for more than 15 years.