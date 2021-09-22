Safe Bulkers offloads kamsarmax

New York-listed dry bulk owner Safe Bulkers continues its fleet renewal programme, having sealed a deal to sell the last of its three 2012-built kamsarmaxes Pedhoulas Fighter to an undisclosed buyer for $23.7m.

The first two nine-year-old ships were sold in May for around $22m each. The new sale comes with a forward delivery date within the fourth quarter of this year.

“With the sale of Pedhoulas Fighter, we conclude the sale of three sisterships, kamsarmax class, Chinese-built vessels, gradually renewing our fleet with modern more efficient Japanese-built newbuilds or Japanese-built younger vessels,” said Loukas Barmparis, president of Safe Bulkers.

Including this latest deal, Safe Bulkers has sold seven vessels, acquired four second-hand vessels, and ordered eight Japanese newbuild vessels with deliveries starting from Q2 2022 until Q1 2024.