Safe Bulkers sells panamax

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMarch 15, 2023
Safe Bulkers

New York-listed Greek dry bulk owner Safe Bulkers is selling its 2012-built panamax Efrossini for $22.5m.

The Japanese-built ship will be delivered to an undisclosed owner in June and chartered back for ten to fourteen months at $16,050 per day.

The Monaco-headquartered firm also recently signed up for a Japanese kamsarmax newbuild for delivery in the second quarter of 2025.

Safe Bulkers’ president Loukas Barmparis, said the latest move was part of the company’s strategy “to selectively sell relatively older tonnage and gradually replace it with newbuilds of the latest available designs”, with the aim to improve environmental performance and increase competitiveness.

The Polys Hajioannou-led Safe Bulkers currently has a fleet of 44 vessels, consisting of 12 panamax, seven kamsarmax, 17 post-panamax and eight capesize vessels with an average age of 10.3 years and nine newbuilds set to deliver between 2023 and 2025.

