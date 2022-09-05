Samsung Heavy rolls out liquefied CO2 carrier design

South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has developed a design for a new liquefied CO2 carrier. Class society DNV has awarded approval in principle (AiP) for the design, which incorporates customised large cargo tanks (pressurized IMO Type-C) and a reliable cargo handling system with what is said to be a highly efficient reliquefication technology.

The AIP, presented at the Gastech 2022 Exhibition in Milan, confirms that DNV has reviewed SHI’s design against the requirements of the IGC code and DNV guidelines applicable to CO2 carriers.

The ship has optimised cargo space and ship performance by utilising customised bi-lobe cargo tanks. It also features a re-liquefaction system that condenses vaporised and compressed CO2 by a refrigeration process. Once expanded, the CO2 is cooled and returned to the liquefied CO2 tanks, DNV explained.

“This AiP award demonstrates SHI’s readiness for the new LCO2 shipping market that is coming from global decarbonisation demands,” said Young Kyu Ahn, vice president and SHI’s head of shipbuilding sales engineering.

Several players in Asia have moved to develop their versions of liquified CO2 carriers, including SHI’s shipbuilding rival Hyundai Heavy Industries, who has teamed up with compatriot owner Hyundai Glovis and class society ABS to develop a 74,000 cu m vessel, the largest by capacity.