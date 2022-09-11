Samsung Heavy teams with German chemicals firm BASF to advance onboard carbon capture tech

South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries has partnered with German chemicals giant BASF to evaluate the feasibility of capturing carbon dioxide onboard vessels utilising the latter’s OASE blue technology for flue gas applications.

Under a memorandum of understanding, the scope of the collaboration will include a marinisation study and engineering design and construction of the carbon capture unit.

BASF will support the study with its expertise on floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) and with its OASE blue technology, with Samsung Heavy evaluating the feasibility of installing the gas treatment technology onboard ships.

“Through cooperation with BASF, Samsung Heavy Industries has developed an efficient onboard carbon capture system, which will help gain a competitive advantage in a low-carbon shipping market,” said Youngkyu Ahn, Head of Shipbuilding Sales Engineering at Samsung Heavy Industries.

Earlier this year, the shipbuilder unveiled an onboard carbon capture and storage system developed in collaboration with compatriot scrubber manufacturer Panasia. The first of its kind system to be developed in South Korea received approval in principle from the Class society Korean Register (KR).