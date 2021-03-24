AsiaOffshore

Sapura Energy appoints new CEO

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesMarch 24, 2021
Sapura Energy

Malaysia’s Sapura Energy has appointed Datuk Mohd Anuar Taib as its new president and CEO, replacing Tan Sri Shahril Shamsuddin who has retired after leading the group for more than 25 years.

Datuk Mohd Anuar joined Sapura Energy as an independent director in August 2020 and his previous roles include chairman of Shell Companies in Malaysia and Petronas executive vice president and CEO, Upstream.

Tan Sri Shamsul Azhar Abbas, chairman of Saupra Energy, commented: “On behalf of the Board of Directors, we wish to record our gratitude to Tan Sri Shahril, whose vision and determination turned Sapura Energy into a Malaysian multinational company capable of competing and winning on the global stage. His leadership enabled Sapura Energy to grow from a domestic focused player into a renowned energy company serving the entire upstream value chain; and his foresight set the foundation for the Group to progress beyond oil and gas into renewables.”

Tan Sri Shahril founded Sapura Energy in the mid 1990s.

