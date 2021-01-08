Scorpio Bulkers sells another kamsarmax

Monaco’s Scorpio Bulkers continues to sell down its fleet, announcing the sale of 2018-built kamsarmax SBI Lynx for $22.25m.

The vessel was on long-term charter from Norway’s Ocean Yield, and Scorpio exercised its option to sell the vessel to an unnamed third party.

Delivery is scheduled by the end of March, and the sale reduces the Scorpio Bulkers fleet further as it moves to exit the dry bulk sector as part of a transition to offshore wind.

Yesterday, Scorpio Bulkers announced it will be changing its name to Eneti as part of the transition to offshore wind, as it works to complete the sell-off of its entire dry bulk fleet within the first quarter of this year.