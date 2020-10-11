Dry CargoEurope

Scorpio Bulkers sells another kamsarmax

Grant Rowles October 12, 2020
Monaco’s Scorpio Bulkers has announced the sale of a kamsarmax bulker, the third sold by the Emanuele Lauro led company in the last fortnight.

Scorpio has sold the 2015-built SBI Conga for $18.4m, with delivery scheduled this quarter. The Hudong Zhonghua-built vessel is valued at $19.34m by VesselsValue, which also indicated it is due for a special survey this month. The vessel is fitted with a scrubber.

Last month, Scorpio announced it was pursuing a new direction in offshore wind. Since the announcement is has sold the SBI Rock for a little over $18m and the SBI Sousta for around $18.5m.

Speaking after the sale of the SBI Rock, chairman and CEO Lauro, chairman said: “Last month we announced a new direction for Scorpio Bulkers – offshore wind as a sustainable business opportunity. This sale represents a step, one of the many deliberate steps we must take, in our transition.”

Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

