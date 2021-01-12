Scorpio Bulkers sells another Ocean Yield-financed ship

Monaco’s Scorpio Bulkers, soon to be renamed Eneti as it transitions to an offshore wind vessel owner, has sold another bulker this week.

Scorpio has sold the 2017-built ultramax SBI Libra , which has been on long-term charter from Ocean Yield, to an unnamed third party with deliver scheduled this quarter.

Scorpio says it has sold the vessel for $18.65m, while Ocean Yield says that Scorpio declared an option to sell the vessel netting the Norwegian company $20m. According to VesselsValue, the bulker has a fair market value of $17.95m.

Last week, Scorpio sold the 2018-built kamsarmax SBI Lynx which was also financed by Ocean Yield, for $22.25m.

Since announcing its move into offshore wind, Scorpio has been selling bulkers at speed and is working to complete the sell-off of its entire dry bulk fleet within the first quarter of this year.