Scorpio Bulkers sells another Ocean Yield-financed ship

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesJanuary 12, 2021
Monaco’s Scorpio Bulkers, soon to be renamed Eneti as it transitions to an offshore wind vessel owner, has sold another bulker this week.

Scorpio has sold the 2017-built ultramax SBI Libra, which has been on long-term charter from Ocean Yield, to an unnamed third party with deliver scheduled this quarter.

Scorpio says it has sold the vessel for $18.65m, while Ocean Yield says that Scorpio declared an option to sell the vessel netting the Norwegian company $20m. According to VesselsValue, the bulker has a fair market value of $17.95m.

Last week, Scorpio sold the 2018-built kamsarmax SBI Lynx which was also financed by Ocean Yield, for $22.25m.

Since announcing its move into offshore wind, Scorpio has been selling bulkers at speed and is working to complete the sell-off of its entire dry bulk fleet within the first quarter of this year.

