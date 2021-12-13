AmericasOffshore

Seadrill seals new drillship contract with Petrobras

Seadrill

Offshore driller Seadrill has secured a contract with Petrobras for work in the Búzios field offshore Brazil for the 2014-built drillship West Jupiter

The contract is for a firm term of 1,040 days with commencement expected in December of next year. The total contract value is approximately $264m, inclusive of mobilisation revenue and additional services.

Seadrill’s chief executive officer, Stuart Jackson, commented: “Petrobras is a long-standing and valued customer of Seadrill and signing a third contract with them this quarter is testament to our strong partnership and commitment to the Brazilian market. Seadrill is focused on growing our fleet in strategic basins where we see high growth potential, such as Brazil, where we are now the largest international drilling contractor.”

Earlier this year, Petrobras booked the 2013-built drillship West Tellus and the 2015-built West Carina for three years at $230,000 and $245,000 per day, respectively. 

