Seafarer handed 20-year sentence over fatal stabbing

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 8, 2022
A Filipino seafarer who stabbed to death a colleague on the MSC Ravenna containership bound to Los Angeles was sentenced yesterday to 20 years in federal prison.

Michael Dequito Monegro, 44, had pleaded guilty in May to the crime, admitting to stabbing the victim 31 times.

“Monegro stopped stabbing the victim only when he became too tired to continue,“ a statement from the US attorney’s office said.

Monegro was kept under guard in his cabin and arrested a week later when the ship docked at the Port of Los Angeles.

