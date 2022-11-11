Semco Maritime awarded long-term contract with TotalEnergies

Denmark-based offshore energy contractor Semco Maritime has landed a five-year deal with TotalEnergies for the provision of manpower and construction service on offshore installations in the Danish part of the North Sea.

The contract with an undisclosed value covers November 2022 to October 2027 and builds on earlier cooperation including the ongoing re-development of the Tyra field and establishes a framework for extended collaboration in existing projects and for the provision of manpower in ad hoc projects.

Semco Maritime said it expects to engage a significant number of skilled onshore and offshore workers under the contract, which will cover more than 1m workhours.