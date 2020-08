Less than a minute

Norwegian offshore survey service provider Shearwater GeoServices has received an award for a major towed streamer 3D acquisition and fast track processing project by Total E&P Mauritania.

The survey is scheduled to commence in the third quarter for a period of two and half months, and will utilise research vessel SW Empress.

Earlier this week, Shearwater also received an award by CGG for a 3D survey in Norway.

Shearwater GeoServices is a joint venture between GC Rieber and Rasmussengruppen.