Shearwater GeoServices awarded multiple projects in India

Shearwater GeoServices has been awarded multiple contracts by a repeat customer for seismic surveys offshore India.

The contracts represent a total of around 21 vessel months of activity, comprised of three 2D projects and two 3D projects.

Shearwater will deploy several vessels from its fleet for the surveys, scheduled to commence in October 2022 with completion by June 2023.

“We have extensive experience operating in India and are ideally suited to provide our repeat customer with high-quality geophysical data using our modern, high-capacity, flexible fleet,” said Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater. “The scale of these awards and a strong pipeline of additional contract opportunities reflect the improving marine seismic market and increased demand from clients seeking to secure seismic vessels and crews for this winter.”

Earlier this week, Shearwater GeoServices was awarded a contract by Chervon Australia for a time-lapse seismic imaging project over the Wheatstone field.