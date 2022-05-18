Shipowners and unions agree new three-year minimum wage deal for seafarers

Shipowners and seafarer unions have agreed on a new three-year global minimum wage ‘safety net’ deal.

The United Nations’ International Labour Organization (ILO) again convened negotiations between shipowners and seafarers’ unions from across the world, coordinated by the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF).

During the previous round of talks, which concluded at the UN ILO in September last year, shipowners and seafarers set the minimum wage at $648 from July 1, 2022. The latest round of negotiations produced a new three-year deal through annual increases, starting at $658 on January 1 next year, followed by $666 and $673 in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

“This new deal is a win-win for both shipowners and seafarers,” said Charles Darr, of the Swiss Shipowners’ Association, and spokesperson for the shipowners group.

The deal applies universally to the rating grade of able seafarer and is widely recognised by the global shipping community. Shipping is the only sector with a formally recognised global minimum wage, which has existed for seafarers since 1958.

Mark Dickinson from Nautilus International, an affiliate of the ITF, and spokesperson for the seafarers group, added: “Today’s agreement recognises the huge sacrifices and professionalism of the men and women working at sea and is a testament to the collective milestones the social partnership between seafarers and shipowners have historically achieved. Especially over the past few years.”