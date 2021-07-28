EuropeOffshore

Siem Offshore secures AHTS extension in Australia

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Siem Offshore has been awarded a six-month extension for the 2010-built anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel Siem Topaz in Australia.

The Siem Topaz is one of three Siem Offshore AHTS vessels that previously secured work in Australian waters in 2021.

The new deal should secure utilisation of the vessel until February 2022. The AHTS has been on a one-year charter with Australian oil and gas exploration and production company Beach Energy since Q1 last year.

Last month, Siem Offshore reported a three-month firm contract with PSE Kinsale Energy for the 2009-built AHTS Siem Pearl in Northwest Europe.

