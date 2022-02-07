Sinokor swoops for Greek VLCC 

Korean shipowner Sinokor Merchant Marine is making waves in the tanker segment for the second time this year.

Broker sources tell Splash that Sinokor has added the 12-year-old 298,000 dwt Athenian Success from Greek owner Athenian Carriers. The ship fetched $42.5m basis a prompt charter-free delivery according to Clarksons. The ship will join eight other mostly young VLCCs in Sinokor´s 51-ship strong tanker arm.

It’s worth noting that despite VLCC rates on the Baltic reaching further record lows last week, a sister ship was sold to by the same owner for roughly the same in December.

This is the second move in the tanker segment by the Korean heavyweight this year. Last month Sinokor doubled its order of aframaxes at K Shipbuilding to four ships.