May 5th, 2020 Europe

SMM, the world's largest shipping exhibition, shifts dates to February next year

SMM, the world’s largest shipping exhibition, has been forced to reschedule its event from this September to February 2 to 5 next year, becoming the latest in a long list of maritime shows brought down by the coronavirus.

“The continued highly dynamic development of Covid-19 and the resulting ban on major events have left us no other choice but to postpone SMM to next year. Finding a suitable new timeframe for SMM was not an easy task for us, and we are happy we have been able to do so,” said Bernd Aufderheide, president and CEO of Hamburg Messe und Congress today.

Originally SMM was to take place from September 8 to 11. The switch of date comes after rival Posidonia moved its dates in Athens from June to the final week of October this year.

“We will offer the global maritime community an extraordinary, more compact SMM in February 2021. Together we will overcome this crisis and host an SMM that will live up to its own, high standards. We are looking forward to welcoming everybody back,” Aufderheide said.