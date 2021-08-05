AmericasEuropeOffshore

Solstad Offshore scores CSV contract with Petrobras

Solstad Offshore

Norway’s Solstad Offshore has been awarded a new contract with Brazil’s Petrobras for the 2002-built construction support vessel (CSV) Normand Flower.

The three-year firm deal will see the CSV sail under a provisory Brazilian flag, supporting exploration and production activities on the Brazilian continental shelf.

The contract is scheduled to commence in April next year and it includes 475 days of options for Petrobras after its expiry.

Normand Flower was previously on a charter with Fugro, utilised in the renewable energy and oil & gas sectors.

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

