Solstad Offshore seals PSV deal with Woodside

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinDecember 17, 2021
Norwegian OSV owner and operator Solstad Offshore has secured a contract with Woodside in Australia for the provision of the 2014-built platform supply vessel (PSV) Normand Tortuga.

The vessel has been contracted to support activities with the DPS-1 semisub on the Enfield plug and abandonment (P&A) and Scarborough projects, commencing in late Q1 or early Q2 2022. During the period of the contract, the PSV will be operating from Dampier, Western Australia, the Oslo-listed company said.

The Normand Tortuga is contracted for a firm period of 572 days with additional options available to Woodside thereafter. Dayrates have not been disclosed. The vessel has been operating for OMV since July of this year, according to VesselsValue data.

