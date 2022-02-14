AmericasEuropeOffshore

Solstad Offshore secures CSV contract with Petrobras

Adis Ajdin February 14, 2022
Solstad

Oslo-listed Solstad Offshore has won a contract from Brazil’s Petrobras for the 2008-built construction support vessel Normand Valiant

The charter is for two years firm with an option to extend the contract for two more years. Commencement of the contract will take place in the second quarter of 2022. 

The vessel will provide accommodation services to support production activities on the Brazilian continental shelf. The deal has a gross value of around NOK350m ($39.7m), including additional services. 

Last week, the Norwegian OSV owner and operator scored contracts for three CSVs within the European and Asian renewable energy sectors.

