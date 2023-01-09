Splash print line-up and dates for Maritime CEO Forums revealed

The dates for this year’s Maritime CEO Forums have been revealed, as well as the print publishing line-up for Splash in a busy year for our editorial and commercial teams.

The Singapore Maritime CEO Forum will take place at the start of Singapore Maritime Week at the iconic Fullerton Hotel on April 24, while the Monaco Yacht Club will once again play host to our European flagship event on October 12.

The exclusive, by-invite-only shipowner gatherings have cemented their place in the busy shipping calendar with delegates liking the informal, yet high calibre nature of the events.

Grant Rowles, commercial director at Splash, said, “There’s genuinely nothing like our events throughout the year. They have become the envy of many others, with so many people desperate to attend what is by its very nature a very exclusive niche.”

In terms of Splash’s Special Reports division, headed by Victor Halder, this year sees four magazines being readied – first up will be our annual Shipmanagement Special Report, due out for Singapore Maritime Week, followed by a Singapore Special Report, a special on Hong Kong, as well as Ship Concept 2030, a magazine peering into the future of the industry.

Commented Sam Chambers, Splash’s editorial director, “When approaching a print magazine we take the time to engage the widest diaspora of the maritime community to ensure all views are heard. It is this commitment to be engaged with shipping executives in depth in the formulation of these magazines that makes them the chunky, relevant reads that they have become.”

To find out more about our forums and our magazines, contact grant@asiashippingmedia.com.