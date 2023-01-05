State of Massachusetts denies offshore wind developers’ requests to renegotiate contracts

Two major planned wind projects offshore Massachusetts are being pushed forward by the state after the developers sought to delay because of increased costs due to inflation.

Last month, Avangrid announced that its attempts to renegotiate contracts with the electric distribution companies (EDCs) involved in its Commonwealth Wind project were unsuccessful. It said that, without concessions from the EDCs, the project had become economically unviable. The company asked the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (DPU) to dismiss proceedings related to the PPAs and allow the project to go through a second bidding process.

Then, on December 23, developers of the Mayflower Wind project – a partnership between Shell New Energies and Ocean Winds North America (a joint venture between EDP Renewables and ENGIE) – filed a request with the DPU for more time to negotiate with the EDCs on their project PPAs.

The DPU on December 30 denied both requests to renegotiate the contracts, in effect ordering the developers to move forward on their projects.