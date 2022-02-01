Stena Drilling awarded new semisub contract by Petrofac

Aberdeen-based Stena Drilling has sealed a new contract with Petrofac for the hire of the 2001-built semisub Stena Don .

The rig has been awarded one firm well campaign on Tailwind Energy’s Gannet E field in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS). The contract is due to commence in the fourth quarter of 2022 and last for approximately 80 days.

The agreement includes an option to extend for up to three optional wells, with a total option scope duration of 55 days estimated.

Petrofac booked the same rig last year for a one-well campaign on the UKCS, which started in July and lasted around 75 days. Most recently, the semi was hired by Africa-focused energy company Chariot for the Anchois gas appraisal well offshore Morocco.