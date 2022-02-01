EuropeOffshore

Stena Drilling awarded new semisub contract by Petrofac

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinFebruary 1, 2022
0 0 Less than a minute
Stena Drilling

Aberdeen-based Stena Drilling has sealed a new contract with Petrofac for the hire of the 2001-built semisub Stena Don.

The rig has been awarded one firm well campaign on Tailwind Energy’s Gannet E field in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS). The contract is due to commence in the fourth quarter of 2022 and last for approximately 80 days.

The agreement includes an option to extend for up to three optional wells, with a total option scope duration of 55 days estimated.

Petrofac booked the same rig last year for a one-well campaign on the UKCS, which started in July and lasted around 75 days. Most recently, the semi was hired by Africa-focused energy company Chariot for the Anchois gas appraisal well offshore Morocco.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinFebruary 1, 2022
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button