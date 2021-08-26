Straits Orient Lines adds feeder boxship pair

Straits Orient Lines (SOL), part of Transworld Group Singapore headed by Mahesh Sivaswamy, is expanding its fleet with the acquisition of two feeder boxships from Blackstone-owned Obligo.

The Singapore-based company has snapped up the 1997-built 653 teu pair, Heung A Jakarta and Heung A Manila, for $5.5m each.

The transaction marks SOL’s fourth acquisition this year after having bought the 1,702 teu Sol Promise from the Dutch shipowner Vroon and the 1,155 teu Asiatic Dawn from fellow Singapore-based operator Asiatic Lloyd.

The company has grown its fleet to 14 owned ships in total with an operating capacity of 19,622 teu.