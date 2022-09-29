Subsea 7 charters in Jones Act-compliant ships

Oslo-listed Subsea 7 has bolstered its Gulf of Mexico fleet having chartered in several Jones Act-compliant vessels on the back of continued demand for subsea services in the region.

The long-term deals cover three ships from Louisiana-based Otto Candies and one earlier announced and now confirmed from Otto’s compatriot Bordelon Marine.

Otto Candies is providing the 2008-built multipurpose support vessel Grant Candies, the 2009-built Ross Candies and the 2013-built dive support vessel Wyatt Candies, while Bordelon Marine has fixed its 2013-built ultra-light intervention vessel Connor Bordelon.

The contracts have differing start dates and durations, with options for extensions, Subsea 7 said without disclosing financial details.

The quartet will be used for offshore construction, inspection, maintenance and repair (IRM), remotely operated vehicle (ROV) survey, and pipe/umbilical laying support operations.

“The charters will support the sustainable growth of our operations and are well-positioned to secure a wide range of conventional energy and renewables opportunities, as well as other energy transition projects in the future,” said Steve Wisely, Subsea 7 senior vice president for the UK and global IRM.