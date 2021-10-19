Subsea 7 wins Petrobras charter for three pipelay support vessels

Subsea 7 has won new long-term contracts from Brazil’s Petrobras worth between $500m and $750m for the pipelay support vessels (PLSVs) Seven Waves, Seven Rio and Seven Sun.

The vessels will commence their new contracts next year, with Seven Waves starting in Q1 followed by Seven Rio and Seven Sun in Q2 and Q3, respectively. Each contract comprises a firm three-year period and a subsequent one-year option.

The deal will also see the PLSV Seven Seas deployed to Brazil in 2022 to take over the remaining period of Seven Waves’ and Seven Rio’s current contract with Petrobras.

Daniel Hiller, vice-president Brazil, said: “We value our long-standing relationship with Petrobras and these new contracts reflect well on our track record of delivering successful PLSV activities in Brazil, achieving high standards of safety and a strong operational performance.”

Before commencing the new contracts, each vessel should undergo minor modifications requiring a short shipyard stay and modest capital expenditure, Subsea 7 said.

TechnipFMC and DOF Subsea also sealed three-year PLSV charters with Petrobras.