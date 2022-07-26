Tanker barred from entering Australia over crew mistreatment

Australian maritime authorities have banned the Liberian-flagged oil tanker AG Neptune from entering its ports for six months for multiple breaches of the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC).

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) inspected the 105,405 dwt LR2 tanker in the Port of Gladstone in June after receiving a complaint regarding the underpayment of seafarers and welfare issues.

During the inspection, AMSA found evidence that the employment agreement with 21 seafarers on board the ship had not been met and the crew members were collectively owed approximately A$123,000 ($85,000).

AMSA inspectors also uncovered evidence the food and drinking water were not of appropriate quality, quantity, and nutritional value. It’s also understood a seafarer was not provided with adequate medical care after being injured onboard.

The vessel, controlled by Singapore’s AG Shipping and Energy and owned by Oaktree Capital Management, was detained and its operator was directed to pay the outstanding wages and address the deficiencies.

AMSA’s executive director of operations, Michael Drake, said the seafarers were repeatedly not paid at regular intervals and two crew members had expired seafarer employment agreements.

“Australia has zero tolerance for the underpayment of crew. This type of behaviour is unethical and in contravention to the MLC. The international conventions that protect seafarers’ rights are very clear,” Drake said, adding: “Ships visiting Australian ports are on notice that if we find deliberate underpaying of crew they can expect penalties.”