EuropeOffshore

TechnipFMC scores Equinor contract off Norway

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 26, 2022
0 2 1 minute read
TechnipFMC

UK-headquartered offshore contractor TechnipFMC has sealed a significant deal with Norway’s Equinor for the Halten East subsea tieback development on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The contract, worth in the region of $75m to $250m, covers the manufacture and installation of flowlines and the installation of umbilicals and subsea structures.

The award is the latest call-off on a subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines (SURF) framework agreement between the two companies and is subject to government approval of the plan for development and operation.

The development of Halten East consists of the Gamma, Harepus, Flyndretind, Nona, Sigrid and Natalia discoveries tied back to the existing infrastructure on the Åsgard field. Equinor is the operator of the development, and the other license partners are Vår Energi, Spirit Energy and Petoro. Norwegian engineering firm Aker Solutions won a contract for a subsea production system and a separate letter of intent for the delivery of about 90 km of static subsea umbilicals.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 26, 2022
0 2 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button