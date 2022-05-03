TechnipFMC wins new Guyana contract with ExxonMobil

Subsea giant TechnipFMC has been awarded an additional contract and received notice to proceed by ExxonMobil affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Guyana for its Yellowtail development in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana.

The newly announced flexible contract is worth $75m to $250m and covers six high pressure and high temperature risers.

TechnipFMC has also been given full notice to proceed with the previously announced contract for the subsea production system, following ExxonMobil’s final investment decision in April. The initial award of the large contract was announced in November 2021. TechnipFMC will provide project management, engineering, manufacturing and testing capabilities for the subsea production system, which includes 51 enhanced vertical deepwater trees and associated tooling, as well as 12 manifolds and associated controls and tie-in equipment.

The company currently employs 70 Guyanese and said it intends to continue to hire and train additional local staff in support of these awards.