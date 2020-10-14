Thai Oil identified as buyer of International Seaways VLCC pair

Thai Oil, a subsidiary of Thailand’s energy major PTT Group, has been identified by brokers as the buyer of two VLCCs from International Seaways.

Early last week, Splash had reported the sale of the 2002-built Seaways Mulan and the 2003-built Seaways Rosalyn, and this week Lorentzen & Stemoco and Banchero Costa have both identified the buyer as Thai Oil.

The two vessels were sold for $23.5m and $25m respectively, in line with VesselsValue‘s valuations on the vessels at $23.7m and $25.3m.

VesselsValue data shows that Thai Oil currently owns one VLCC and four small tankers.