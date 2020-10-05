VLCC sales dominate

Tanker prices are dropping and bargains are proving tempting for many.

Vintage VLCCs are still hot sales candidates and semi-modern ships are now changing hands for the first time since Covid-19 was declared a pandemic.

Last week Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) let go of two nine-year-old VLCCs , the 305,484 dwt Tokitsu Maru, and the slightly bigger 311,061 dwt Takaoka, for around $45m each.

Splash understands more VLCC deals are in the pipeline. Over the weekend two vintage 318,000 dwt ships, Seaways Rosalyn and Seaways Mulan, built in 2003 and 2002, were reported sold for $25m and $23.5m respectively.

Last month three vintage VLCCs were sold. The month started with the sale of the 20-year-old, 306,000 dw Bag Meur for $22m, by France’s Perenco. This sale was soon followed by Norway’s ADS Crude Carriers who let go of the scrubber-fitted 2002-built ADS Stratus for $25.5m, while a third ship was sold at the end of the month, the same aged Pantariste, sold by Minerva Marine.