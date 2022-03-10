AsiaOperationsTankers

Thai tanker explodes

One man died and another was seriously injured when a product tanker exploded as it readied to depart a terminal in the Thai capital of Bangkok. Two other men received minor injuries.

The Thai-flagged Smooth Sea 2 erupted at around 09.00 hours yesterday morning following a tank explosion. The ship was carrying around 1.8m litres of gasoil and 1.3m litres of diesel. Firemen took about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Local police have suggested around 200 households nearby could be in line to claim compensation from the explosion.

  I am sure I am not the only reader who is wondering how a cargo of diesel and gasoil would do that. It will be interesting to learn more in due course.

