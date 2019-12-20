Home Sector Tankers Top Ships snaps up MR tanker newbuild pair December 20th, 2019 Grant Rowles Europe, Tankers

Greek tanker owner Top Ships has acquired two companies, Santa Catalina Inc. and Santa Monica Inc., that have newbuilding contracts at Hyundai Mipo two scrubber-fitted 50,000 dwt MR tankers.

The companies, acquired from an entity affiliated with Top Ships CEO Evangelos Pistiolis, were bought for a total of $14.35m.

The pair are scheduled for delivery during February 2020, and will go straight into three-year charters with Trafigura Maritime Logistics. The charters also have a two-year extension option.

Commenting on the deal, Pistiolis said: “The new additions to our fleet are in line with our strategy of always operating latest technology ships and increase our gross revenue backlog for the fixed charter period of our vessels by $38.3 million, which as of June 30, 2019 stood at $165.3 million. Furthermore the quality of the charterer evidences the quality of the acquired vessels.”