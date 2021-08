Maersk Drilling said that TotalEnergies in Suriname has exercised an option to add one more appraisal well in Suriname’s Block 58 to the work scope of the 2009-built semisub rig Maersk Developer .

The contract extension has an estimated duration of minimum 40 days, with work expected to commence in September 2021 in direct continuation of the rig’s current work scope.

TotalEnergies is paying $265,000 per day and has a one-well option available to further extend the contract.