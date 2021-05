Offshore driller Transocean has reportedly landed a nine-well plug and abandonment (P&A) contract with Hess Corporation for the 2010-built ultra-deepwater drillship Discoverer Inspiration in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The contract is expected to commence in Q4 2021 and will take around 240 days.

The drillship has been warm stacked since October 2020. In July same year Transocean said it will lay off up to 110 workers in September, after it failed to secure another contract for the drillship.