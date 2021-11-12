EuropeTankers

Tsangaris family’s new tanker venture gains momentum

One of Greece’s oldest shipping families, the Tsangaris clan and its new venture, Piraeus-based Westport Tankers, run by Michael Tsangaris, has sealed its second deal since the summer.

Westport Tankers has purchased its second and youngest tanker to date, adding the 12-year-old, 106,900 dwt Aspasia Lemos, now renamed Argo, from compatriot owner Atlas Maritime. No price has been revealed, however, online portal VesselsValue indicates that the ship might have fetched some $21m.

The new outfit broke cover this summer adding a 19-year-old, 106,100 dwt, Eletson vessel.

Westport Tankers is set up at the same address as affiliate company Tsangaris Bros which is now down to one ship, a 10-year-old handysize bulker.

